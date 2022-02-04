UPDATE: Bossier schools to start at regular times

STATEMENT FROM BOSSIER SCHOOLS (5:00 A.M. FRIDAY UPDATE):The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports all roads are passable and in good condition. Interstates I-220, I-49 and the Benton Road Overpass remain closed as precautionary measures.



All Bossier schools will start at their normal times. Please drive slowly and carefully and allow extra time to get to school and work today. Our transportation department has mechanics stationed around the parish in the event some buses have trouble starting. In that event, there may be some slight busing delays.