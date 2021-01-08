UPDATE: BOTH Missing Teenagers Safely Found

The two teenagers – one from Benton and the other from Elm Grove – reported missing yesterday have both been safety located.

Original Releases:

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Benton teenager.



Michael Wayne Majors, 17, was last seen at his home on White Oak Drive in the Benton area between 7 – 10 p.m. on Jan. 1. He stands 5’10, weighs 180 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. Bossier detectives consider Michael a possible runaway.



His mother is concerned for his welfare. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Michael, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating a runaway Elm Grove teenager.



Jaecinea Derey Purnell, 17, was last seen at her home on Highway 154 in Elm Grove on Jan. 5 between 6 – 7 a.m. She is 4’11” tall, weighs 125, and has black hair, brown eyes. Detectives say Jaecinia ran away from home on that morning.



Jaecinea’s grandmother is concerned for her welfare. If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.