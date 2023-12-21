UPDATE – I-20 Construction: Commercial vehicles prohibited in work zone

In an effort to enhance safety and help ensure effective traffic flow, commercial vehicles such as 18-wheelers are prohibited from driving through the I-20 reconstruction zone in Bossier City, effective Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Previous messaging since the start of the project has strongly urged commercial traffic to utilize the primary detour of I-220, but this change will mean that vehicles not adhering to the detour may be issued a citation under Louisiana Revised Statute 32:237.

The current traffic configuration includes several narrow bridges that have proven difficult for large commercial vehicles to navigate, resulting in incidents that impact traffic for long periods of time.

Digital message boards are placed ahead of each I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as at the on- and off-ramps at the interchanges within the reconstruction zone directing those trucks not to enter I-20.

This change is also aimed at ensuring major reconstruction work continues to make significant progress, as incidents involving 18-wheelers can impact this work due to the nature of the clean-up and removal process.

ALL drivers should be aware of changing traffic conditions that an occur at any time, particularly in a construction area. Be sure to remove all distractions, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and adhere to posted speed limits.

Travelers may check www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app to monitor conditions in real time.

Click here to access additional resources and project information.