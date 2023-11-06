UPDATE – I-20 Rehab Project in Bossier Parish progressing into phase 2 of construction

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today that the major rehabilitation project for a section of I-20 in Bossier City is progressing well, and will be transitioning into phase 2 over the next few weeks.

As part of phase 1, the contractor is nearing completion of the outside diversion pavement that will serve to handle vehicle traffic when the full reconstruction work begins. Traffic has been flowing in the inside (left lane) during this portion of work.

As the transition to phase 2 begins, motorists should be aware that the contractor will be replacing the orange cones and barrels with concrete barricades. This is a safety mechanism to prevent vehicles from leaving the travel lane and entering the reconstruction area.

Once phase 2 fully begins, the current traffic configuration will swap, and vehicles will be shifted to the outside (right) lanes to allow work to begin on the removal of the existing inside lanes.

DOTD anticipates being fully transitioned into phase 2 later this month (Nov.), which coincides with the original project schedule.

Drivers are reminded that the intermittent on- and off-ramp closures will continue during this transition period to allow for the placement and adjustment of the concrete barricades.

It’s imperative that drivers remove all distractions while behind the wheel, drive cautiously through the construction zone, and be aware of crews and equipment on site. I-220 remains the primary detour for avoiding congestion related to the construction project.

Click here to visit the project page and find additional resources and information.