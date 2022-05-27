UPDATE: I-20 westbound to close at LA 526 (Bert Kouns) overpass in Shreveport

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, June 6, 2022, both westbound lanes of I-20 at the US 80/LA 526 (Bert Kouns Industrial Loop) overpass in west Shreveport, Caddo Parish will be closed.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to begin repairs on the overpass that was damaged after it was struck by an illegal over-height load in late 2021.

This work is scheduled to take place for approximately ten days, depending on weather on other factors.

As part of the interstate closure, traffic will be routed to a diversion cross-over that has already been constructed by DOTD crews at the interchange.

DOTD is continually working to ensure the efficient flow of traffic once repairs are underway, though motorists should anticipate some possible delays and plan an alternate route, particularly during peak travel times.

The bridge is currently load posted at 5 tons, meaning no vehicles heavier than 5 tons can legally cross until repairs are complete and the posting removed. The load posting is in the interest of the safety of the traveling public.

DOTD bridge inspectors discovered the damaged bridge girders during a routine inspection.

The incident was not reported to law enforcement at the time the overpass was struck. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact DOTD District 04 Headquarters at (318) 549-8300.