UPDATE – Impairment Suspected in Fatal Crash on I-20

At 5:24 p.m. on April 25, 2021, the Bossier City Police Department and Fire Department responded to a major single vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Airline Drive. Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.



Joshua Broussard, 29, of Shreveport, LA, was driving an early 2000’s model Mazda pick-up truck when he struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to overturn.



Broussard and a passenger were transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The passenger sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition. Broussard was pronounced dead.



Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Bossier City Police Department Crash Investigation Team pending toxicology results.