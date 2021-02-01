UPDATE – INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound & westbound at the I-220 interchange, Bossier Parish

UPDATE – REVISED DATES: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Thursday, February 4, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange (between mile markers 25 and 27) in Bossier Parish. Please see the revised schedule listed below.

These lane closures are necessary for the placement of bridge girders over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to these lane closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

In addition to the lane closures, there will be a rolling road block that will last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for the hanging of the bridge girders.

The anticipated REVISED schedule is:

Thursday, February 4th – westbound lanes affected

Revised: Monday, February 8th – westbound lanes affected

Revised: Wednesday, February 10th – westbound lanes affected

Revised: Friday, February 12th – westbound lanes affected

Revised: Monday, February 15th – eastbound lanes affected

Revised: Wednesday, February 17th – eastbound lanes affected

Additionally, for the remainder of February 2021, motorists should be aware that intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound will be necessary for work to progress on the project.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

