UPDATE – INTERMITTENT LANE/RAMP CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on beginning on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures of the outside eastbound lane of I-20 between the LA 72 (Old Minden Road) interchange and LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) interchange in Bossier Parish.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day from Wednesday, March 10th – Friday, March 12th.

Additionally, the LA 3105 (Airline Drive) on-ramp to I-20 eastbound will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day., March 10th – March 12th.

These lane/ramp closures are necessary to allow for roadway maintenance to be performed on I-20.

Alternate Route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.