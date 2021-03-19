UPDATE – INTERMITTENT RAMP CLOSURES: I-20/I-220 Interchange in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Friday, March 26, 2021, there will be intermittent ramp closures on the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish.

These ramp closures will take place from approximately 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for the next thirty (30) days.

These ramp closures are necessary for construction work on the bridge over I-20 related to the ongoing project to build the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to the intermittent ramp closures will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. nightly to help minimize the impact to the traveling public. The ramp will be reopened each morning by 6:00 a.m.

In addition to the ramp closures, there may be nighttime rolling road blocks required that last no longer than 15 minutes per occurrence to allow for minor activity over the ramp to take place.

One of the rolling road blocks is scheduled to take place on the night of Monday, March 22, 2021. Traffic will be moving, but at a slower pace during this operation.

Alternate route: I-220 eastbound traffic may take the I-20 westbound ramp, continue to the Industrial Drive exit, and then get back on I-20 eastbound. Detour signage will be in place.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.