Update-INTERSTATE CLOSURES FOR WINTER WEATHER

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-49 @ LA 526 (Bert Kouns) both North and Southbound lanes are now closed. In addition, I-220 is also closed.

These closures are necessary due to impending inclement weather.

The closures will stay in place until such time as the roads are deemed as safe.

Alternate route: N/A

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your cooperation and patience and wants you to stay safe and drive with caution, if you have to be out. As an added reminder, it is unlawful and unsafe to drive around barricades and closures.