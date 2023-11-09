UPDATE – LANE CLOSURE: LA 3 (Benton Rd) near Melrose Ave

(UPDATE 11/9/2023): DOTD advises motorists that the southbound right lane of LA 3 (Benton Rd) in Bossier City will remain closed through Friday, November 17, 2023.

This is related to work associated with the ongoing Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project being managed by the City of Bossier City.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the southbound right lane of LA 3 (Benton Road) from Melrose Avenue to Citizens Bank Drive in Bossier City will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m., and will remain in place for approximately three weeks.

This lane closure is necessary to allow the City of Bossier’s contractor on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project to work on tying the new roadway in to Benton Road.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

