UPDATE – LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound over Red River, Bossier Parish

DOTD advises motorists that these lane closures have been RESCHEDULED to take place on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Original notification:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, July 22, 2023, the outside lane of I-20 eastbound over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additionally, the on-ramp to I-20 westbound from Traffic Street in Bossier City will be closed for bridge routine inspection.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.