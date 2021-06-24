UPDATE – LANE CLOSURES: LA 3 (Benton Road) overpass in Bossier City, Bossier Parish

(UPDATE): DOTD advises motorists that these lane closures for the LA 3 (Benton Rd) overpass have been rescheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021. We appreciate your patience.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, June 24, 2021, there will be intermittent lane closures on the LA 3 (Benton Road) overpass over the KCS railroad tracks in Bossier City, Bossier Parish.

These intermittent lane closures are scheduled to last one (1) day and begin at approximately 9:00 a.m., and are necessary to allow the City of Bossier to clean/sweep the overpass.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.