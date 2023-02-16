Update Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations have reviewed body worn camera footage and other relevant evidence. Based on their findings and in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Troopers arrested Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler this afternoon. Tyler was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on the charge of Negligent Homicide.

The investigation of the Shreveport Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place on February 3, 2023 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage and a 911 call. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.