Update** Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 2:10 p.m., Detectives assigned to Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The incident involved officers with the Shreveport Police Department (SPD).

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Charles Nathan Anthony of Shreveport, was observed on his parent’s home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. The suspect’s parents then called 911 and requested law enforcement to their residence. As SPD officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood. As officers conducted a traffic stop, Anthony exited his vehicle and produced a firearm. After producing a firearm, he pointed it at the officers. During the course of the interaction, Anthony was shot. Officers called for EMS and began rendering aid. Anthony was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency into this officer-involved shooting. The scene was processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.