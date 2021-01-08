Update: LSU Health Shreveport to offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Shreveport – LSU Health Shreveport will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those age 70 years and above starting on Monday, January 11. With Monday predicted to have potentially dangerous driving weather, individuals are encouraged to wait and come another day if the weather is dangerous. There will be access to the vaccine to those 70 and over at the Fairgrounds site throughout the week.

Individuals under 70 will be advised when the next tier of vaccine is authorized for distribution.

Anyone interested in getting the vaccine is highly encouraged to pre-register at https://redcap.link/LSU-PUBLIC-VACCINE-SURVEY or at www.lsuhs.edu. Pre-registration is required and essential to minimizing wait time. Once registered, do not expect to receive an appointment time as individuals may come at the time of their choosing during designated vaccine administration hours. Those pre-registered will be directed to a designated area to get the vaccine.

Individuals that do not have access to the internet or a computer, may still receive the vaccine as staff will secure needed information upon arrival.

Everyone seeking to get the vaccine should 1) bring their ID and insurance information even though they are pre-registered, 2) wear a mask and 3) wear clothing with easy access to upper arm where vaccine will be administered.

Individuals will remain in their vehicle to receive vaccine, allowing for safest interaction between those receiving and giving vaccine.

Where: Fairground Field located at 3701 Hudson. Go to the parking area of the Fairground that runs alongside Interstate 20.

When: Monday-Friday starting at 8 am. Anyone arriving before 3:30 pm will receive the vaccine that day.