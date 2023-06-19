UPDATE – NIGHTLY BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Bridge) over Red River, Caddo & Bossier Parishes

(UPDATE 6/19/2023): Due to power outages related to recent storms in the region, these nightly bridge closures are anticipated to begin on Tuesday, June 20th and last through Friday, June 30th. These dates are dependent on power restoration and may be updated as needed.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, June 19, 2023, the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy/70th Street) bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will closed nightly.

These bridge closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, June 19th through Friday, June 23rd, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, and are necessary to allow for preliminary design work related to the Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement project.

Restrictions/Permits: Total bridge closure at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.