UPDATE – NIGHTLY RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound

UPDATE: This ramp closure has been RESCHEDULED to take place from Monday, September 27, 2021 until Sunday, October 3, 2021. The closure will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.

Original notification:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that from Wednesday, September 22, 2021 through Monday, September 27, 2021, the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp at the I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish, will be closed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

These ramp closures are necessary for bridge construction activities over I-20 related to the ongoing construction of the new I-220/I-20/Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange.

All work related to the ramp closure will be performed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. each night to help minimize the impact to the traveling public.