UPDATE – NIGHTTIME LANE/BRIDGE CLOSURES: Caddo & Bossier Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following nighttime lane/bridge closures have been scheduled in Caddo & Bossier Parishes for the purpose of routine bridge inspection:

**UPDATE** This lane closure will resume the night of Sunday, November 19th, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for routine inspection. Tuesday, November 14th : LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge) over the Red River, eastbound right lane, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

: LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge) over the Red River, eastbound right lane, from Wednesday, November 15th : I-20 westbound to LA 1 southbound (Market Street), full ramp closure, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

: I-20 westbound to LA 1 southbound (Market Street), full ramp closure, from Saturday, November 18th: I-220 over the Red River, westbound right lane closure first then eastbound right lane closure, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to advance warning signage, remove all distractions, slow down as you enter the work zone, and drive with caution as you encounter crews and equipment.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.