UPDATE – NIGHTTIME RAMP CLOSURES: I-20/I-220 Interchange project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following nighttime ramp closures are scheduled as part of ongoing work related to the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier Parish:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp – Closure is necessary to place new striping on the ramp.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp – Closure is necessary to place new striping on the ramp.

Monday, November 7th to to Wednesday, November 9th from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly: I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp – Rolling road block for 15 minutes at a time assisted by law enforcement for placement of new striping.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in late 2022, weather permitting.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures are designated dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.