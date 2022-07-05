Update of the Investigation of a Kidnapping That Led to an Officer-Involved Shooting

Update of the Investigation of a Kidnapping That Led to an Officer-Involved...

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is updating the status of the recent kidnapping incident that led to

an officer-involved shooting.



Marcus Thomas, the man arrested for the kidnapping of a Bossier Parish man on Sunday, June,

26, is now facing additional charges stemming from that incident. In addition to his initial charges of

one count of Second-Degree Kidnapping, one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon During a Crime

of Violence, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon for kidnapping, Thomas

now faces five counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer.



Thomas’s bond has been set at $1,035,000.