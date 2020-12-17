UPDATE: Officials release names of deceased in Wednesday morning civilian plane crash on BAFB

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office has been in close contact with officials at Barksdale Air Force Base and the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office and is now able to release the names of the two persons who died during the aircraft crash on the east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base early Wednesday morning.



The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office confirms the deceased are Jet Andrew Montgomery, 18, of Bossier City, and Jonathan Cole Harris, 19, of Bossier City. Next of kin have been notified.



The Federal Aviation Administration and/or National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the accident investigation.



Civilian aircraft crashes on Barksdale’s east reservation

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – At approximately 4:45 a.m. today, local Air Traffic

Controllers lost radar contact with a civilian light aircraft over the east reservation of Barksdale Air

Force Base. The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first

responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.

Personnel from the base, with assistance from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, located the aircraft at approximately 8:25 a.m. The scene was secured and the incident is currently under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

BPT will update this developing story as further information is made available










