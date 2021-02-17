UPDATE on Willis-Knighton closures, water pressure

Due to the weather and water conditions, Willis-Knighton Health System has cancelled all non-emergency procedures, imaging services and surgeries at its hospitals and clinics. Please refrain from visiting the hospital emergency department unless you have an immediate life-threatening condition. We ask patients to refrain from using the hospitals for minor conditions to free our very limited staff to handle patients with very serious conditions. Although local pharmacies are closed, the hospital pharmacies cannot fill prescriptions for walk-in patients. We ask the public to limit phone calls to the hospitals because phone equipment damage and low staffing affect our ability to handle large call volumes. We will make a public notification to media when normal conditions are resumed.



WK Fitness & Wellness Centers will be closed until Monday, Feb. 22.



WK Work Kare and WK Quick Care locations will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 18.