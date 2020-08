From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says the man murdered in Plain Dealing early Sunday morning has been identified as Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, 19, of Shreveport.

​Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office urge anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.