UPDATE – POSTPONED: INTERMITTENT LANE CLOSURES: I-20 eastbound near Airline Drive

(UPDATE 6/19/2023): This work has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, there will intermittent lane closures on I-20 eastbound near the LA 3105 (Airline Drive) interchange in Bossier City.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and are necessary to allow for roadway striping operations.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

