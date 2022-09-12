UPDATE – RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound

UPDATE (9/12/2022): Work continues on the I-220 westbound on-ramp from I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish. The ramp is currently closed and is anticipated to remain closed until early October 2022 to allow the contractor to pour approach slabs and perform other necessary repairs.

This work is associated with the ongoing I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange Project to construct a new segment of roadway extending southward from the existing interchange and leading to a new access point to the base.

We appreciate the traveling public’s patience throughout this process and the construction of this new piece of infrastructure to benefit the region.