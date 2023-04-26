UPDATE – RAMP CLOSURES: I-20 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes

(PLEASE SEE UPDATED SCHEDULE BELOW): The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp closures on I-20 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes have been scheduled to allow for crash attenuator repair:

LA 1 northbound to I-20 eastbound on-ramp and I-20 westbound off-ramp at Exit 18B (Line/Common Street) in Shreveport: night of Monday, May 1, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-20 westbound off-ramp at Exit 19A (Spring/Market Street) in Shreveport: night of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

I-20 eastbound off-ramp at Exit 19B (Traffic Street) in Bossier City: night of Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

A crash attenuator, also known as an impact attenuator, is a device intended to reduce the damage to structures, vehicles, and lessen injuries to motorists resulting from a collision. These devices are designed to absorb the colliding vehicle’s energy.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.