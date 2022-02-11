UPDATE – RAMP/LANE ClOSURES: I-20/I-220 Interchange

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closures have been scheduled as follows for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project.

As a reminder, intermittent lane closures and/or rolling road blocks will occur as necessary on both I-20 and I-220 eastbound and westbound as construction continues on the project. These will take place for approximately the next three (3) months.

Additionally, please see the following ramp/lane closures:

Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.: I-220 eastbound inside lane from US 80 to I-20 will be closed. The US 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed during this same time period.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place as necessary.

Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.