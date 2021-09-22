UPDATE – RAMP/LANE CLOSURES: I-20/I-220 Interchange

(UPDATE 9/22/2021): DOTD advises motorists that these ramp/lane closures at the I-20/I-220 interchange in Bossier Parish have been rescheduled as follows:

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 : I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Outside lane of I-220 westbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period.

: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Outside lane of I-220 westbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period. Thursday, September 30, 2021 : US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Inside lane of I-220 eastbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period.

: US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Inside lane of I-220 eastbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period. Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. – Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. : I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp closed. Outside lane of I-220 westbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period.

: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp closed. Outside lane of I-220 westbound between I-20 & US 80 will also be closed during the same time period. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. – Monday, October 4, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.: US 80 to I-220 eastbound ramp closed. The inside lane of I-220 eastbound will also be closed between I-20 & US 80 during the same time period.