UPDATE – RAMP/LANE COSURES: I-20/I-220 interchange, Bossier Parish

From LADOTD:

UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closures have been updated as follows for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project:



Monday, December 13, 2021 through Thursday, December 16, 2021, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly: Intermittent closures of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp.



**UPDATE** Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.



**UPDATE** Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-220 eastbound roadway from US 80 to I-20 will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to US 80. The ramps from US 80 to I-220 will also be closed during this same time period.



Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.

Alternate Route: Detour signage will be in place.



Permits/Restrictions: Total ramp closures at the specified dates/times. All vehicles will need to detour.



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.