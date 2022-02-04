UPDATE: REOPENED – Benton Road (LA 3) Overpass over KCS Railroad in Bossier Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the Benton Road (LA 3) overpass over the KCS railroad tracks in Bossier Parish has been REOPENED, effective immediately.

DOTD’s emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

