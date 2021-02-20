UPDATE – REOPENED: I-20 eastbound and westbound near Haughton, Bossier Parish

UPDATE (6:00PM 2/20/2021): I-20 eastbound and westbound near Haughton has been REOPENED. Expect some delays as traffic flow is heavy, but all lanes are open and traffic is moving.

Significant melting, along with clearing efforts, have improved roadway conditions but travel with extreme caution as some accumulation is still present.

Original notification:

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-20 eastbound and westbound are both CLOSED near Haughton in Bossier Parish due to stalled and stuck 18-wheelers as a result of melted ice on the roadway that is re-freezing.

While significant melting occurred today, along with DOTD’s continued efforts to treat and clear roadways, temperatures quickly dropped back below freezing and residual moisture is re-freezing.

Motorists are again asked to avoid travel on I-20, as well as any unnecessary travel in general.

Those who are traveling should be aware of black ice, which can often be impossible to see, and accumulates first on bridges and overpasses, on off-ramps, and in shady areas.

Alternate route: Traffic is being routed to US 80.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Additional information:

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at wwwsp.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.