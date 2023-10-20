UPDATE REOPENED: LA 3032 Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the Eastbound Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA3032) over Red River IS NOW OPEN.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.