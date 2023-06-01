UPDATE – REOPENED: LA 782-2 (Industrial Dr.) over Mack’s Bayou in Bossier Parish

(UPDATE 6/1/2023): This work is complete and the bridge has been REOPENED. We appreciate your patience.

(Original notification):

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that, effective immediately, the LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive) bridge over Mack’s Bayou in Bossier City is closed for necessary repairs.

This bridge is located just west of the I-20 off-ramp, near the entrance gate to Barksdale Air Force Base.

Repairs to the bridge are anticipated to take approximately three weeks, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.

Alternate route: Detour signage will be in place. Industrial Drive can be accessed via LA 72 (Old Minden Road).

Restrictions/Permits: Total road closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to detour.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.