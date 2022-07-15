UPDATE – REOPENED: Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir

(UPDATE 7/15/2022): The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the Linton Road Bridge over Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish has been REOPENED to traffic following a full replacement project.

That $5 million project began in April 2021 and included the removal and replacement of the old bridge, as well as the construction of a new retaining wall and drainage structures.

The bridge is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury. DOTD coordinated the construction project.

Motorists are advised that final work items will be taking place so please drive cautiously through the area and be on the lookout for crews and equipment that may remain on site.

Additional information:

