UPDATE – ROADWAY NOW OPEN – Bossier City Police Department Afternoon Traffic Advisory

UPDATE – The roadway is now open. All lanes are clear. The driver of the truck was cited for careless operation.



ORIGINAL ADVISORY – October 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. – Bossier City Police Department Afternoon Traffic Advisory

Bossier City Police are currently working a traffic incident on I-220 EB at the I-20 connector. Both lanes of the connector are closed. An 18-wheeler overturned spilling scrap metal onto the roadway. There are no reported injuries.

Traffic on I-220 is being diverted to E. Texas St. I-220 EB in that area is expected to be closed for several hours.