Update* State Police Investigate Bossier City In-Custody Death

*The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Billy Ray Hill of Bossier City.

See below for the news release issued on 3/30/2021.

Bossier City – Earlier today, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) was requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) to investigate an in-custody death. The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification.

The preliminary investigation revealed BCPD officers were dispatched to a business, shortly before 11:00 a.m., about a stolen vehicle. Officers arrived at the business and took a male suspect into custody. Shortly after the arrest, a call was placed to EMS due to the suspect becoming unconscious. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy, which will include a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death. This investigation remains active and ongoing. As the investigation progresses, further information on the suspect and the incident will be made available to the community.