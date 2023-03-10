UPDATE State Police Investigating Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Shooting

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO), and the Haughton Police Department (HPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred on East Texas Street near Benton Road, within the city limits of Bossier City.

The initial investigation revealed that at approximately 5:00 pm, a HPD officer observed a 2022 black GMC pickup traveling on LA Hwy 157. The HPD officer recognized that the subject operating the vehicle had outstanding felony warrants for domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment and strangulation. Upon initiating a traffic stop within the city limits of Haughton, the subject fled and a pursuit ensued through Bossier Parish into Bossier City. BPSO Deputies joined the pursuit and successfully utilized a tire deflation device on the GMC pickup. As the GMC pickup continued to flee, it struck several civilian vehicles. As the GMC pickup continued westbound on US 80 and approached the intersection of LA 3 (Benton Road) and US 80 it overturned and came to rest on the passenger side. Following the crash, the subject armed himself with a firearm and law enforcement officers from all three agencies fired their service weapons resulting in the subject being shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. During the course of the investigation, the firearm was determined to be a Crosman DPMS AR-15 style full automatic CO2 powered BB rifle.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency in this officer-involved shooting incident. The incident scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians. The investigation remains ongoing, with further information to be released in coordination with the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.