UPDATE: State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

On Sunday, April 23, 2023 at approximately 9:45 p.m., Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred on Mansfield Road at Valley View Drive within the city limits of Shreveport.

The initial investigation revealed that at approximately 9:30 p.m., members of the SPD Community Response Unit (CRU) initiated a traffic stop on a blue 1994 4-door Chevrolet Capris for Improper Lane Usage on Mansfield Road at Valley View Drive. Once SPD officers contacted the subject, he became uncooperative and failed to comply with lawful orders. As officers attempted to take him into custody, he physically resisted and a struggle ensued. Following an ineffective Taser deployment, the subject who was armed with a handgun was shot as the struggle continued with the SPD officers. The subject was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and pronounced deceased.

The scene was processed by Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Technicians and LSP investigators continue to work diligently in conducting a thorough investigation. Additional information will be released including video evidence in coordination with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Shreveport– The Shreveport Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Mansfield Road at Valley View Drive, within the city limits of Shreveport. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2735.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

