UPDATE: SUSPECT ARRESTED IN STOLEN BOAT CASE

On or about March 7th 2021 Bossier City Police were contacted by a victim living in the South Bossier City area who reported his privately owned Ranger fishing boat stolen from in front of his residence in the 5000 block of Belle Chase. While investigating this incident, Bossier City Police were notified of a second related boat theft incident that occurred at a local Bossier City hotel in the 2000 block of Gould Drive. During the course of Bossier City Police Detectives investigation, the victim from 5000 block of Belle Chase was able to provide several still shot images of the suspect vehicle that were uploaded to the residents neighborhood web site, as well as images submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by Bossier City Property Crimes Detectives. Public assistance in the form of multiple “Crime Stoppers Tips” enable Detectives to quickly identify the suspect Cameron Jessup, suspect vehicle, and location of one of the stolen boats from 2000 block of Gould Drive. Multiple criminal warrants were issued for the arrest of the subject Cameron Jessup as it directly related to the theft of the victims boats from Bossier City.



On March 9th 2021, the suspect Cameron Jessup was stopped by Louisiana State Police in Webster Parish while driving the suspect pickup truck used during the boat thefts in Bossier City. LSP Troopers located a stolen camper in Cameron Jessup’s possession that Webster Parish Detectives later advised Bossier City Detectives was reported stolen through Webster Parish. Bossier City Police Detectives interviewed and later arrested Cameron Jessup’s estranged girlfriend Sabrina Gibson in connection to the theft of the boats from Bossier City.



The stolen boat from 5000 block of Gould Drive has not been located at this time but investigators are still searching.