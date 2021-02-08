Update – The Amber Alert issued on behalf of the New Iberia Police Department has been canceled. Jalisa Lassalle has been located in St. Martin Parish and is being evaluated by medical personnel. One subject is in custody for her disappearance. The investigation is ongoing and further inquiries should be directed to the New Iberia Police Department.

Original Alert:

February 7, 2021 – Louisiana State Police have now upgraded the Level II Advisory to an Amber Alert. The suspected abductor is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia. He is described as a black male 5’ 9” tall, weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.