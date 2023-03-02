UPDATE: Tornado Damage to LSUS Campus

Here is a quick update from LSUS on the damage LSUS sustained during the storm tonight.

There were no injuries, and no windows were blown out as previously reported.

We lost power for less than two hours and have multiple downed trees across campus. Our Health and Physical Education Building sustained light roof damage, but there aren’t currently any leaks. Two shipping containers in the south parking area were toppled and moved a few yards. A fence that was recently repaired was damanged, as well.

We suspect that we may find more damage in the morning, especially with the increased wind and rain expected later tonight.

Classes are not currently cancelled for tomorrow.