UPDATE: U.S. Highway 80 (E. Texas St.) at LA Highway 3 (Benton Rd.) lane closure





UPDATE: This lane closure has been extended through Friday, June 12, 2020.



Original Post: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, June 1, 2020, the westbound right turn lane on US 80 (E. Texas Street) at the intersection of LA 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier City will be closed.



This closure is scheduled to take place from Monday June 1st – Friday, June 5th, and is related to worked being conducted by the developer in the northeast corner of the intersection.



Motorists will still be able to turn right from US 80 onto LA 3.



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



