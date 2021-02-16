/UPDATE// WINTER STORM ADVISORY: BARKSDALE CLOSURES AND DELAYS

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Due to the icy roads caused by the winter storm and the incoming snow forecast, Barksdale Air Force Base will be extending its mission essential status until Thursday, Feb.18, 2021.

Only mission essential and emergency personnel will be authorized to enter the base until Feb. 18, 2021. The West (Main) gate will remain open for 24 hour operation, North gate and Industrial gate will remain closed, and Bodcau gate will be open during normal operating hours.

Base leadership is recommending all on base and off base residents avoid driving on all roads unless an emergency occurs and remain indoors. For those in need of emergency lodging on base, they can contact the Barksdale Inn at 318-456-3091.

The Child Development Center (CDC), Commissary, AAFES Main Base Exchange, 2d Medical Group and all base facilities will remain closed until further notice. The 2d Medical Group will be closed, but will work to reschedule all missed appointments and prioritize prescription refills once roads are passable. The Red River Dining Facility will remain open under holiday hours.

All base facility managers will monitor buildings for leaks and other damages, and will watch for excessive ice buildup on power lines. The 2d Civil Engineering Squadron will be prioritizing road preparations and recovery such as bridges, gates, and main intersections on the base.

Please monitor www.barksdale.af.mil for updated facility hours, closures, and other relevant information.