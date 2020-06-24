UPDATED: BCPD looking for 13 year-old who left home

Updated: June 23, 2020 – Thirteen-year-old Mariah Venious, who left her home on Nina Street on Friday, June 5, 2020, has been located and is safe.



Original post from June 5, 2020: Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young teenager who left her home on Nina Street on Friday, June 5, 2020.



Thirteen-year-old Mariah Venious was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red and white shoes. She is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.



Mariah has family in both Bossier City and Shreveport.

Anyone who may have information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.