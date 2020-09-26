Updated: BCPD seeking information on whereabouts of missing juvenile

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Updated Post:

The juvenile has been located and is safe.



Original Post: Fourteen year old Tyvoues Randolph ran away from his residence on Shamrock Street in Bossier City this morning around 8:00 a.m. He is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 110 lbs. Tyvoues was last seen wearing red and white Nike shoes, denim shorts, a grey shirt with black stripes, and a red hoodie.



The teenager has ties to the Illinois Street area in Shreveport. Anyone who may have information on Tyvoues’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. The Bossier City Police Department can be reached at 318-741-8605.