Updated COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through September 18

For the week of September 13-19, LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (located at 2627 Linwood Avenue) has suspended all public COVID-19 testing. Vaccinations are also suspended with the exception of 2nd doses of vaccine for those individuals who received their first vaccine dose from this location.
However, there are several outreach vaccine clinics being held this week that will be open to the public. (See below) In addition to the locations listed below, those seeking testing and vaccines during this timeframe can access these services at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Urgent Care sites, parish health units, other community urgent care clinics and pharmacies. Fees/charges for these services may apply.
Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. For a full schedule and to preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
This temporary change supports our commitment to provide school-based COVID-19 testing in 32 parishes and will allow the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Teams to focus on testing of school-age children who cannot receive the vaccine. Significant staffing is required to accomplish these critical public health goals. Efforts are underway to add staffing which will allow community testing and vaccines to resume as soon as possible. If you are interested in joining the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team, please go to www.lsuhs.edu/covid for details on available positions.
LSUHS COVID TESTING SITE
LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
(Former Chevyland dealership)
· CLOSED THIS WEEK, September 13 – 17 Regular testing and vaccinations will resume on September 20th; to run Monday – Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM
MONDAY – FRIDAY
· CLOSED THIS WEEK, September 13-17 for first doses and booster shots.
Services will resume on September 20th; Dates recur each week, Monday – Friday, from 10 AM – 6 PM
The 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are available to those that received their first dose at this location. 10 am-6pm, Monday-Friday
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) – 6220 E. Texas Street, Bossier City
· 10 AM – 2:30 PM; Pfizer vaccine
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
St. Elizabeth Baptist Church – 719 Hwy. 3015, Grand Cane
· 4 PM – 7 PM; Pfizer vaccine
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
LSUS – 1 University Place, Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Morning Star Baptist Church – 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine
Airline High School – 2801 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- 10 AM – 2 PM; Pfizer vaccine