Updated Eligibility for COVID Booster Shots

Per the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control’s, booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available to those who received Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the new guidelines allow “mix and match” dosing for booster shots, so that an individual may receive any of the available booster vaccines regardless of which they had received previously. The Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is offering the COVID-19 Vaccine booster doses to eligible individuals at their North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6pm.

Subject to the specific eligibility groups listed below, individuals who previously received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after completion of their initial series, and those who previously received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose 2 months after their initial dose. The following groups of individuals are currently eligible to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Patients with moderate to severe immunocompromise (defined below) are recommended to receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to complete their initial vaccine series. For these patients only, the third dose should be received at one month or greater after the second dose and they are recommended for a booster dose six months after their third dose.

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or take immunosuppressants

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

Other conditions which cause moderate or severe immunosuppression similar to the above conditions

To date, LSU Health Shreveport has administered almost 90,000 vaccines.

LSU Health Shreveport offers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6pm.

No appointment is needed to receive the booster vaccine. Individuals should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccination site. Those without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine. If you would like to receive a booster shot (or third dose for immune compromised patients) from LSU Health Shreveport but received your previous vaccinations from a different location, please pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.

LSUHS COVID VACCINATION SITES

LSU Health Shreveport North Campus – 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

(Former Chevyland dealership)

· Monday – Friday

10 AM – 6 PM; Testing, 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.

Eldorado Casino – 451 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

· Thursday, November 4

2 PM – 5 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Dream’s Barber and Beauty – 1850 MLK Drive, #C, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 6

11 AM – 1 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Veteran’s Festival – Beau Jax Craft House, 501 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City

· Saturday, November 6

4 PM – 6 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.



Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino – 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport

· Saturday, November 6

4 PM – 7 PM; 1st or 2nd doses of vaccine, and booster shots are available.