Updated pesticide mobile licenses & business app

Baton Rouge, La. (April 28, 2021) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has updated its mobile application. Now, users can look up private and commercial pesticide applicators, aerial and ground owner operators, agricultural consultants, structural pest control businesses, licensees, and technicians; and restricted use pesticide (RUP) dealers and salespersons, said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

“The original goal of having this mobile app was to make it easier to verify landscaping and horticulture professionals. Now we have expanded that list to include pest control professionals which should be helpful to both the public and our inspectors out in the field,” added Strain. Users can verify a license, a certification, business permit, or even file a complaint.

Insect activity increases as the days and nights become warmer during the spring and summer months. This is the time of year when termites swarm. Homeowners who experience pests (termites or other insects) in and around their home should contact a licensed pest control professional to identify and control the pest. “The mobile app is a convenient tool to easily check the credentials of persons representing themselves as a pest management professional.” added Strain.

Farmer cooperatives and businesses must have a RUP dealer license to purchase and sell these pesticides. These licensed dealers must verify that a person has the required certification to purchase a RUP. The app makes it quick and easy to verify certifications of pesticide applicators purchasing these restricted use pesticides.

In addition, the mobile app includes a form for filing a complaint against a pesticide applicator or business. The form can be completed and submitted electronically. The department receives these complaints immediately providing a quicker response to your complaint and/or concerns related to a pest control issue or pesticide application.

The app, called LDAF Business App, may be downloaded free at the iTunes and Google Play stores. It was first introduced in January 2018.

For those without access to a mobile device, license verification will still be available on the LDAF website at www.ldaf.state.la.us or by calling 225-925-3770.