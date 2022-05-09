(Updated) Youth camps available in variety of sports in May, June and July

Youth camps conducted by area high schools are available in a variety of sports in MaY, June and July
Football
Win The Day Foundation Camps
Where/When: Haughton High School (May 23-24); Parkway (May 25-26); Northwood (June 15); Bossier (June 24-25); Minden (June 27); 9 a.m. to noon each day
Ages: 1st-8th grade
Cost: Free (includes camp T-shirt)
Instructors: School coaching staff
Pre-register: www.wintheday.org
M2B presents Terrace Marshall Jr. Camp
Where: Elm Grove Middle School
When/Ages: June 4 (Ages 6-12, registration 8 a.m., camp 9 to 11; ages 13-18, registration 10 a.m., camp 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Register: tmjfootballcamp.eventbriye.com
Baseball
Haughton High Camp
Where: Haughton High School
When/Ages: May 23-25 (9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, ages 6-9; 1-4 p.m. each day, 10-14
Cost: $90 by May 23; $100 after May 23 (Includes instruction by current and former Haughton High coaches and players, video analysis of each camper’s swing, final-day tournament with campers divided into teams; camp T-shirt; lunch on final day)
More information: 318-230-2253 or 318-572-0061
Basketball
Airline Girls Youth Camp
Where: Airline High School
When: June 27-30, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day
Ages: 1st-8th grade
Cost: $50
Register: Airline girls basketball website
https://www.google.com/url?q=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9vGPtP4aqkXsjj7RQVP6ycUNeNB41oxLk-DzI3Vunx7qzqQ/viewform?usp%3Dsf_link&source=gmail-imap&ust=1652188001000000&usg=AOvVaw0bLkFAXh4UrJZ2EKQAkuG6
Parkway Camp
Where: Parkway High School
When: May 23-25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day (registration 8 a.m. May 23)
Ages: K-8th grade boys and girls
Cost: $75
Instructors: Parkway coaches, current and former players
Contact: Coach Gloria Williams 318-759-2352; Coach Bryan Rayner 759-2350
Softball
Lady Vikings Youth Camp
Where: Airline High Softball Field
When: May 31-June 1
Ages: 1st-8th grade, 9 a.m. to noon each day
Cost: $50
Register: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QXIrc2V9b89NUpIdmQaEBwUR_sKsbER-pCNlho2SQJ4/edit?usp%3Ddrive_web&source=gmail-imap&ust=1651670048000000&usg=AOvVaw0sg32qoENXzPueZZ0mg0po
Volleyball
Win The Day Foundation Camps
Where/When: Airline (July 11-12); Haughton (July 11-12); 9 a.m. to noon each day
Ages: 1st-8th grade
Cost: Free (includes t-shirt)
Instructors: School coaching staff
Register: www.wintheday.org
Where: Haughton High School
When: July 11-12
(See under Airline above)
Note: If you have a youth camp you’d like to add to this list, please send the pertinent information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.