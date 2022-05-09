(Updated) Youth camps available in variety of sports in May, June and July

(Updated) Youth camps available in variety of sports in May, June and...

Youth camps conducted by area high schools are available in a variety of sports in MaY, June and July

Football

Win The Day Foundation Camps

Where/When: Haughton High School (May 23-24); Parkway (May 25-26); Northwood (June 15); Bossier (June 24-25); Minden (June 27); 9 a.m. to noon each day

Ages: 1st-8th grade

Cost: Free (includes camp T-shirt)

Instructors: School coaching staff

Pre-register: www.wintheday.org

M2B presents Terrace Marshall Jr. Camp

Where: Elm Grove Middle School

When/Ages: June 4 (Ages 6-12, registration 8 a.m., camp 9 to 11; ages 13-18, registration 10 a.m., camp 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Register: tmjfootballcamp.eventbriye.com

Baseball

Haughton High Camp

Where: Haughton High School

When/Ages: May 23-25 (9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, ages 6-9; 1-4 p.m. each day, 10-14

Cost: $90 by May 23; $100 after May 23 (Includes instruction by current and former Haughton High coaches and players, video analysis of each camper’s swing, final-day tournament with campers divided into teams; camp T-shirt; lunch on final day)

More information: 318-230-2253 or 318-572-0061

Basketball

Airline Girls Youth Camp

Where: Airline High School

When: June 27-30, 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day

Ages: 1st-8th grade

Cost: $50

Register: Airline girls basketball website

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe9vGPtP4aqkXsjj7RQVP6ycUNeNB41oxLk-DzI3Vunx7qzqQ/viewform?usp%3Dsf_link&source=gmail-imap&ust=1652188001000000&usg=AOvVaw0bLkFAXh4UrJZ2EKQAkuG6

Parkway Camp

Where: Parkway High School

When: May 23-25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day (registration 8 a.m. May 23)

Ages: K-8th grade boys and girls

Cost: $75

Instructors: Parkway coaches, current and former players

Contact: Coach Gloria Williams 318-759-2352; Coach Bryan Rayner 759-2350

Softball

Lady Vikings Youth Camp

Where: Airline High Softball Field

When: May 31-June 1

Ages: 1st-8th grade, 9 a.m. to noon each day

Cost: $50

Register: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1QXIrc2V9b89NUpIdmQaEBwUR_sKsbER-pCNlho2SQJ4/edit?usp%3Ddrive_web&source=gmail-imap&ust=1651670048000000&usg=AOvVaw0sg32qoENXzPueZZ0mg0po

Volleyball

Win The Day Foundation Camps

Where/When: Airline (July 11-12); Haughton (July 11-12); 9 a.m. to noon each day

Ages: 1st-8th grade

Cost: Free (includes t-shirt)

Instructors: School coaching staff

Register: www.wintheday.org

Note: If you have a youth camp you’d like to add to this list, please send the pertinent information to rhedges@bossierpress.com.